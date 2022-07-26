Florida suspect in Dothan killing extradited

An additional suspect in a Dothan killing has been extradited from Florida to face a capital murder charge.

Davaciera Ashanti Booth, 18, of Panama City, was admitted to the Houston County Jail on Monday night with no bond, according to jail records. She and three other suspects face capital murder charges in the killing of 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, whose body was found July 14 at a Dothan intersection.

Within a day of the discovery of Johnson’s body, Dothan Police had charged four suspects in the crime. Police believe robbery was the motive, which makes Johnson’s murder a capital case.

Along with Booth, police arrested Dialan Zhontavis Beard, 18, of Dothan; Rodgrick Jermaine Holmes, 18, of Dothan; and a 17-year-old juvenile of Panama City. Booth and the juvenile were arrested in Panama City.

Gabriel Raynaldo Johnson of Ashford was found dead in a grassy area at Morgan and Westmead streets in Dothan on July 14 around 6:30 a.m. by a passerby. He had been shot once in the upper torso, according to the Dothan Police Department. It’s still unclear exactly when Johnson died and how much time passed before he was found. It is believed, however, that Johnson was killed where he was found.

The investigation was still ongoing at the time of the arrests, and Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said information from the community was instrumental in helping police identify the suspects.

“This was a tragedy,” Benny said during a July 15 news conference announcing the arrests. “Four people decided to plan to kill somebody to rob them for money. I guess it’s a sign of the times we live in.”