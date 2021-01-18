Florida woman who fell asleep at wheel with beer can is charged with DUI

JACKSON COUNTY, Florida – After falling asleep at the wheel with a beer can in her hand, a Greenwood woman almost rolled her truck into a ditch, Jackson County Sherriff’s Office said.

Erica Nicole Cobb, 35, was later charged with a DUI (alcohol).

Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of Highway 71 in the Greenwood, Florida area. Upon arrival, deputies found a Dodge pickup truck roadway with the engine running.

“Deputies attempted to make contact with the single occupant, who was seated behind the wheel, passed out and holding a beer can,” a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office release stated. “After being awoken by the deputies, the driver removed her foot from the brake pedal and the truck began rolling at a slow pace down the roadway.”

One of the deputies continued to run alongside the truck beating on the window and giving commands for the driver to put the vehicle in park. The truck continued to travel toward a ditch before the driver corrected the course of direction and traveled alongside the roadway narrowly missing several mail boxes and a pole.

The driver eventually came to a stop where deputies were able to make contact and identify her.