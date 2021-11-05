Flowers, ADPH and HHS work together to expand antibody therapy access

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the launch of the mobile unit, Flowers Hospital will be able to more than double the number of patients it can treat with mAbs from 150 per week to more than 300. Patients can receive the mAb treatment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients should talk to their physician to confirm eligibility for the treatment and to schedule an appointment.

A healthy immune system naturally produces antibodies to fight antigens such as a virus or bacteria. Monoclonal antibodies, engineered to fight specific antigens, speed up this process and have been used in medicine for more than 30 years as treatments for certain cancers and conditions like plaque psoriasis.

Monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 attach to the coronavirus spike proteins, preventing the virus from attaching to cells and invading the body. The infusions have shown to slow the progression of the virus, preventing symptoms from worsening and keeping people out of the hospital. But the treatment has to be done within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

Flowers Hospital recommends patients get the mAb treatment within seven days of a positive test result. The treatment is administered through infusion therapy.