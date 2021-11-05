Flowers, ADPH and HHS work together to expand antibody therapy access

Flowers Hospital will begin using a mobile infusion clinic to expand access to monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients.
The mobile unit is a collaboration between the Dothan hospital, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). With the mobile unit, Flowers Hospital can offer treatment beyond the space of its existing hospital-based infusion clinic, which has operated since December 2020 and has administered thousands of infusions for patients who might have otherwise ended up in the hospital.
Monoclonal antibodies (mAb) are laboratory-created antibodies that mimic the body’s own immune response.
"This collaboration allows us to expand our services and treat more members of our community," Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon said in a news release. "We have already treated more than 2,500 patients, and we are excited to be able to multiply our efforts. Over the past several months, we have seen positive results from the mAb infusions. The fight against COVID-19 is far from over and residents need to be aware of the options available to them."
The mAb therapy has proven especially effective for high-risk individuals or even people who are unvaccinated and have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
The 10-chair mobile infusion clinic is located adjacent to Flowers Hospital on West Main Street.
With the launch of the mobile unit, Flowers Hospital will be able to more than double the number of patients it can treat with mAbs from 150 per week to more than 300. Patients can receive the mAb treatment Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients should talk to their physician to confirm eligibility for the treatment and to schedule an appointment.
A healthy immune system naturally produces antibodies to fight antigens such as a virus or bacteria. Monoclonal antibodies, engineered to fight specific antigens, speed up this process and have been used in medicine for more than 30 years as treatments for certain cancers and conditions like plaque psoriasis.
Monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 attach to the coronavirus spike proteins, preventing the virus from attaching to cells and invading the body. The infusions have shown to slow the progression of the virus, preventing symptoms from worsening and keeping people out of the hospital. But the treatment has to be done within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.
Flowers Hospital recommends patients get the mAb treatment within seven days of a positive test result. The treatment is administered through infusion therapy.
"This new monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, along with the federal funding that supports it, is a key part of our national plan to battle the virus and save lives," State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. "With Flowers Hospital's leadership in monoclonal antibody therapy treatment in the tri-state area, even more resources will be available to ensure people receive the care they need to prevent them from being hospitalized. With the new expansion underway, we hope to continue to preserve hospital capacity and help put an end to this virus."
In March, HHS announced it was investing $150 million with support from KPMG LLP to increase access to mAb therapy for high-risk patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country.
Flowers Hospital is the fifth provider in Alabama to join the national initiative. With the expansion of mAb therapy capacity at Flowers Hospital, 30 prototype models have been established or expanded at nearly 90 infusion sites in 18 states.
The infusion treatment takes less than hour, with an observation time afterward. Treatment is offered regardless of immigration status, health insurance coverage, or ability to pay.