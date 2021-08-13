Flowers CEO urges vaccinations as COVID patient numbers climb

Flowers Hospital’s chief executive officer and one of its critical care doctors urged people to get vaccinations as COVID-19 patients continued to fill both Dothan hospitals.
While hospitals had previously seen high risk patients over age 65, they’re now seeing younger people sickened with severe symptoms. And, those younger patients don’t have underlying illnesses, or co-morbidities, that would put them at higher risk.
“Now we’re treating patients of all ages and have seen an increase in younger age groups,” Flowers CEO Jeff Brannon said during a Friday press conference. “Currently, the average age of a COVID-19 patient in our hospital is 58 years old. The average age of an ICU patient in our hospital is 60 years old.”
Flowers Hospital has had as many as 71 COVID-19 patients this week, Brannon said, with 70 hospitalized as of Friday. Nineteen of those were in the hospital’s ICU.
“This is above the high mark of 67 that we had back in January,” Brannon said.
Friday, Southeast Health reported 107 patients with COVID-19. Statewide, there were 2,430 people hospitalized. Both local and state hospitalizations are approaching numbers seen at the pandemic’s peak during the winter.
Dr. Allen Latimer, a pulmonologist and intensive care doctor with Flowers Hospital, said the death toll from this current surge will likely be two to three weeks behind the increases in case numbers and hospitalizations.
“We’re at a point that vaccinations are crucial,” Latimer said. “The whole idea of vaccinations was to get the population resistant to the disease, and if the population is resistant to the disease then the virus will die out. There will be nowhere for the virus because this virus doesn’t have anywhere to hide that we know of other than people.”
Masks, despite becoming a political issue for people, are effective in preventing illness, Latimer said.
“I can tell you the COVID virus doesn’t care whether you’re Republican or Democrat or independent,” Latimer said. “It hits everybody… This is not a mild disease. It’s not like the flu. It is a deadly disease and we need to do everything we can to prevent it from spreading further.”
Southeast Health did not have beds available in the hospital’s Critical Care Unit on Friday. The hospital had opened up alternative critical care areas for both COVID and non-COVID patients, shifting clinical staff from other areas of the hospital.
At Flowers, Brannon said the hospital is running 26 ICU beds and they’re all full. The hospital is housing patients in the emergency room until ICU beds open up. Brannon said the hospital remains prepared to care for medical patients but needs the community’s help in slowing the spread of the virus, including getting vaccinated.
“Vaccines remain the best strategy for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Brannon said. “Unfortunately, misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine has run rampant in communities across the country, including ours.”
Hospitalizations at Flowers could have been much worse during the pandemic had the hospital not treated patients with monoclonal antibodies, Brannon said. To date, the hospital has treated 1,200 people with such infusions, which are done in the early days of the illness before hospitalization becomes necessary. The infusions must be prescribed by a physician. The therapy enhances the body’s immune response to the virus with lab-created antibodies and has been used to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, particularly for people who are high risk for developing serious illness.
“If we had not done this back in January and February when we first started this, we would have had significantly more hospitalizations and we continue to believe that this is keeping people out of the hospital,” Brannon said.
Every county in Alabama now has a high level of overall community transmission.
The positivity rate in testing for the state is around 24%. Positivity rates vary among Wiregrass counties with Coffee, Henry, and Houston counties seeing around 37% positivity in tests while Dale and Geneva counties are seeing positivity rates as high as 40%. A low positivity rate is less than 5%.
During a Facebook Live panel discussion hosted by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama Thursday, Alabama Hospital Association President and CEO Dr. Don Williamson said hospitals around the state are seeing intensive care beds filling up and there’s nothing that indicates the surge is slowing down.
“Hospitals are in the midst of what is the most rapid expansion of COVID that we’ve seen since the pandemic began,” Williamson said. “…On the path we’re on right now, adding the cases we’re adding, by next week – probably by the middle to end of next week – we will exceed the 3,088 cases we had in January of earlier this year.”
When hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients it impacts the availability for non-COVID medical cases such as heart attacks, strokes, or traffic accidents, he said.
“It’s going to get very bad for everybody for every sort of condition,” Williamson said.
Alabama is in precarious situation with new daily case numbers reaching as high as 4,000 just this week, according to state health leaders.
“We’re seeing case numbers that are increasing at a rate that we really haven’t seen before,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during the same panel discussion. “We’ve not quite reached the all-time highs that we had in our state back in December and January but we’re going to be there in the next few days.”
