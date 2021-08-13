Flowers CEO urges vaccinations as COVID patient numbers climb

During a Facebook Live panel discussion hosted by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama Thursday, Alabama Hospital Association President and CEO Dr. Don Williamson said hospitals around the state are seeing intensive care beds filling up and there’s nothing that indicates the surge is slowing down.

“Hospitals are in the midst of what is the most rapid expansion of COVID that we’ve seen since the pandemic began,” Williamson said. “…On the path we’re on right now, adding the cases we’re adding, by next week – probably by the middle to end of next week – we will exceed the 3,088 cases we had in January of earlier this year.”

When hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients it impacts the availability for non-COVID medical cases such as heart attacks, strokes, or traffic accidents, he said.

“It’s going to get very bad for everybody for every sort of condition,” Williamson said.

Alabama is in precarious situation with new daily case numbers reaching as high as 4,000 just this week, according to state health leaders.

“We’re seeing case numbers that are increasing at a rate that we really haven’t seen before,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during the same panel discussion. “We’ve not quite reached the all-time highs that we had in our state back in December and January but we’re going to be there in the next few days.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

