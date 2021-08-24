Flowers helps Surgery Center South in setup of monoclonal antibody infusion clinic

A partnership between a Dothan hospital and a local surgery center could give COVID-19 patients greater access to an infusion therapy seen as a way to keep patients out of hospitals.

Flowers Hospital helped set up a clinic within Surgery Center South to offer monoclonal antibody infusion therapy to recently-diagnosed COVID-19 patients who qualify for the treatment.

Currently, Flowers Hospital is the only site in Dothan offering the infusion therapy and has treated more than 1,300 patients with the therapy. However, this week, Surgery Center South will also offer the infusion therapy in an effort to reach more patients and aid in helping people in the local community avoid hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Flowers Hospital is offering as many infusions as we can, but there are still more people in our community that need them,” said Dan Cumbie, Flowers Hospital chief nursing officer. “Our team was able to help staff from Surgery Center South learn about the infusion process so we can work together to help more of our friends and neighbors in need of the treatment.”

The therapy has received more attention recently during a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations blamed on the highly-contagious delta variant. Monday, there were more than 2,700 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Alabama.