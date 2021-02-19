Flowers Hospital offering one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Feb. 23

Flowers Hospital has 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available to people ages 65 and older and additional groups of frontline workers as identified in Phase 1a and1b in the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.
Vaccines will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 23, on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8:30 a.m. until all doses have been administered.
Frontline workers listed in the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Plan include:
● First responders
● Corrections officers
● Food and agriculture workers
● U.S. Postal Service workers
● Manufacturing workers
● Grocery store workers
● Public transit workers
● Educators, including child care workers, K-12, community colleges and all higher education institutions (teachers and support staff)
● Judiciary, including but limited to, circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
● Clergy/ministers
Those who wish to receive a vaccine and who meet eligibility criteria should arrive on the north side of the hospital near the employee parking area. From John D. Odom Road, turn on to Luds Way and follow traffic signs to the first stop where a staff member will verify eligibility and distribute necessary paperwork.
Please bring personal or employer identification to verify eligibility. There is no charge to receive the vaccine and insurance information is not required.
Questions may be emailed to COVIDvaccine@flowershospital.com . More information on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/Moderna.html .