Flowers Hospital offering one-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Feb. 23

Flowers Hospital has 400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available to people ages 65 and older and additional groups of frontline workers as identified in Phase 1a and1b in the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.

Vaccines will be offered on Tuesday, Feb. 23, on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8:30 a.m. until all doses have been administered.

Frontline workers listed in the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Plan include:

● First responders

● Corrections officers

● Food and agriculture workers

● U.S. Postal Service workers

● Manufacturing workers

● Grocery store workers

● Public transit workers

● Educators, including child care workers, K-12, community colleges and all higher education institutions (teachers and support staff)

● Judiciary, including but limited to, circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys

● Clergy/ministers