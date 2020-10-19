Flowers Hospital to end inpatient services for children

Flowers Hospital confirmed in a written statement Monday that the hospital will discontinue inpatient pediatric services in December.

The change, according to the statement, is in response to how area families use those services.

“Our local medical community has done a tremendous job caring for pediatric patients and are often able to offer treatment options outside of an inpatient hospital setting,” Flowers Hospital CEO Jeff Brannon said in the statement. “Given the steady numbers of children requiring emergency and outpatient care, we believe we should devote more resources in those areas."

Flowers Hospital regularly evaluates how to best serve its patients, including continuous reviews of what services are most needed in the community, according to the statement.

The Dothan hospital has seen a shift in pediatrics in recent years with more children needing emergency and outpatient services such as same-day surgery, diagnostic tests and imaging studies rather than an overnight stay in the hospital. So, the decision was made to focus on pediatric emergency and outpatient services.

“The hospital will maintain a strong commitment to providing high-quality emergency and outpatient services for children,” the statement read.