Flowers pop-up COVID-19 clinic vaccinates 400 people in less than 3 hours

Flowers Hospital nurses administered 400 COVID-19 vaccines to the public in less than three hours Tuesday morning during its one-day clinic.

Marketing director Emily Darnell said people started lining up over two hours before the clinic began.

“It was really encouraging to see so many people here eager to get the vaccine,” Darnell said. “They were very patient throughout the process... It went as smoothly as we could have expected.”

The pop-up clinic administered vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients drove through the employee parking lot behind the hospital until they met with hospital staff to confirm their eligibility by providing identification or employment verification.

Patients went inside the hospital’s lobby to receive the vaccine and paperwork confirming their next appointment on March 23 to receive their second dose. Then, they waited in their cars in the parking lot for 15 minutes as they were monitored by hospital staff to ensure there were no adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna vaccines were part of an allotment distributed to the hospital by the state health department to administer to the public. The other part was reserved for hospital employees and other healthcare workers in the area.