Flu cases rising, but still rates are lower than 2019-2020 figures

Rates of flu cases this season in Alabama are down compared to 2019, but are up compared to last year.

In the week ending Nov. 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported around 2.75% of all outpatient visits in the southeastern region were due to influenza-like illness (ILI), slightly higher than the statewide percentage of 2.52%.

Statewide and locally, the percentage is below Alabama’s baseline of concern, 3.39%, for the 2021-2022 flu season. West central Alabama is the only region reporting higher rates at 3.75%. There have been two influenza-associated deaths reported in the state, according to the ADPH’s weekly influenza report.

Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer of Southeast Health, said there had only been one hospitalized patient with a positive case of influenza so far this season as of Friday.

At this time in 2019, before COVID-19-induced lockdowns and mask mandates, flu cases accounted for about 5% of all outpatient visits, almost the double the current rate.