Flu cases rising, but still rates are lower than 2019-2020 figures

Rates of flu cases this season in Alabama are down compared to 2019, but are up compared to last year.
In the week ending Nov. 27, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported around 2.75% of all outpatient visits in the southeastern region were due to influenza-like illness (ILI), slightly higher than the statewide percentage of 2.52%.
Statewide and locally, the percentage is below Alabama’s baseline of concern, 3.39%, for the 2021-2022 flu season. West central Alabama is the only region reporting higher rates at 3.75%. There have been two influenza-associated deaths reported in the state, according to the ADPH’s weekly influenza report.
Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer of Southeast Health, said there had only been one hospitalized patient with a positive case of influenza so far this season as of Friday.
At this time in 2019, before COVID-19-induced lockdowns and mask mandates, flu cases accounted for about 5% of all outpatient visits, almost the double the current rate.
However, flu rates are currently higher than they were this time in 2020 when the many people were wearing masks and social distancing more often in public and some institutions, like schools, were under mask mandates.
Last year, flu rates stayed below the baseline of concern for the entirety of the 2020-2021 flu season. During this time last year, ILI accounted for around 1-1.5% of all outpatient visits.
“Vaccinations are critical,” Narby said.
While flu cases are not as high as they have been in recent years, Narby stressed that the getting the flu shot remains important particularly with the continued prominence of the COVID-19 virus that shares characteristics with influenza.
Although the flu vaccination is not 100% effective, it can decrease the risk of developing more serious flu complications if the virus is contracted.
With the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which was detected in nearby Mississippi this week, it would be wise to host gatherings outside and wear masks when in public indoor spaces to inhibit the spread of both the potentially deadly viruses, Narby said.
Also circulating in Alabama are adenovirus, coronavirus (NL63), human metapneumovirus, human rhinovirus/enterovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). All of these can present similar symptoms as influenza.
