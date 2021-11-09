Food a tradition at National Peanut Festival

Food preferences may vary among fairgoers, but grabbing that favorite treat at the National Peanut Festival is as much a tradition as the fair itself.
In the local food court, business was booming earlier this week as lines for The Corn Dog Man, Kettle Korn, and Roasted Sweet Corn began to blur the farther out they stretched. After missing last year when the National Peanut Festival was canceled due to COVID-19, local school booster clubs, churches, civic groups, and other nonprofits returned with their share of fried sweets, hamburgers, corn dogs, French fries, and funnel cakes.
Sitting at a food court picnic table with her mother, 5-year-old AudreyElla Dotson of Hartford was working on a cob of roasted sweet corn on Monday. It’s one of her favorites.
“Boiled peanuts, corn dogs, and corn,” AudreyElla said. “We haven’t had boiled peanuts. We’ve only had corn dog and corn.”
Her mother, Shannen Dotson, agreed with her daughter’s picks. They didn’t have to wait too long in line – somewhere between five seconds and five minutes, according to AudreyElla.
“We got here kind of early, so it wasn’t that bad,” Shannen Dotson said.
The New Life Pentecostal Church is serving up its selection of deep-fried sweets – fried Twinkies, fried Oreos, fried Snickers, fried Moon Pies, and fried Pop Tarts.
At the Slocomb Redtops booth, you can get all your fair food basics – hamburger, hot dog, chili dog, Polish dog, chicken fingers, and chili cheese fries. Plus, you can get a Walking Taco with Doritos, meat, and cheese. The Dale County High School Band Boosters had a Loco Warrior Cocoa on its menu along with fried mini candy bars, fried pickle spears, Pound of Pride nachos, and apple or cherry pie tacos.
Headland’s band boosters advertised Conecuh Sausage on a Stick and its Honey Nutt Puffs, featured on the Cooking Channel’s “Carnival Eats” in 2018.
The Dothan High School band booster menu includes “Old School Fair Foods” – Cougar Crunch and Tiger Tails – as a nod to the former Northview and Dothan high schools before consolidation. Its Wolfpack Snack Shack menu features a double cheeseburger called “The Growler” along with cheese curds, Brunswick stew, dill pickle fries, and funnel fries that can be topped with powdered sugar, cinnamon, or pumpkin spice.
One of the more curious menu items this year is the Church at the Crossing’s $12 Hot Honey Chicken Funnel Cake. It’s a savory funnel cake topped with Mike’s Hot Honey and fried chicken nuggets. The church’s menu also features a Big Kahuna Burger – a double cheeseburger with bacon, lettuce, and teriyaki glazed pineapple. If that’s not enough, you can pair it with some cowboy fries topped with Monterey Jack cheese sauce, rib eye steak, pico, and jalapenos. They’re even offering specialty funnel cakes such as cream cheese, banana puddin’, caramel apple pie, Nutella cream, and peanut butter cup.
Many festival visitors are particular about what vendors they visit. It becomes part of the tradition of going to the National Peanut Festival.
Take the Shannen and AudreyElla Dotson. Their corn dogs have to come from The Corn Dog Man.
“They’re just good,” Dotson said. “I think it’s because you can’t just go buy one anytime you want. It’s a special thing.”
For Tyler Robinson, the festival food experience isn’t complete without a turkey leg – like the one he was eating recently when he attended with Rhianne Williamson, who enjoyed a loaded baked potato from the same local food vendor where Robinson bought his turkey leg.
They both grew up locally, attending the festival as children. Boiled peanuts and corn dogs are also usually on the menu for them.
“A lot of it is just the tradition,” Robinson said. “You come here, it’s what you do, and it’s part of the experience.”
