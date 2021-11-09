Food a tradition at National Peanut Festival

Many festival visitors are particular about what vendors they visit. It becomes part of the tradition of going to the National Peanut Festival.

Take the Shannen and AudreyElla Dotson. Their corn dogs have to come from The Corn Dog Man.

“They’re just good,” Dotson said. “I think it’s because you can’t just go buy one anytime you want. It’s a special thing.”

For Tyler Robinson, the festival food experience isn’t complete without a turkey leg – like the one he was eating recently when he attended with Rhianne Williamson, who enjoyed a loaded baked potato from the same local food vendor where Robinson bought his turkey leg.

They both grew up locally, attending the festival as children. Boiled peanuts and corn dogs are also usually on the menu for them.

“A lot of it is just the tradition,” Robinson said. “You come here, it’s what you do, and it’s part of the experience.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.