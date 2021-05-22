Food pantry giveaway held in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – Volunteers helped Cottonwood Mayor James Coachman, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and the Mike Schmitz & Family Mobile Food Pantry Drive distribute free food to the public on Saturday at the Cottonwood Community Center.

The giveaway is one of a series of events to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous food giveaways were held in Slocomb, Samson, Abbeville and Daleville. Another is planned for June 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Town of Black Community Center, 588 Curtis St.