 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the Record
0 comments

For the Record

{{featured_button_text}}

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

Feb. 19-21

• Ashley Adina Shavers, 30, Kinsey; shoplifting

• Mathew Justin Summers, 42, Blountstown; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution

• Edna Michelle Wright, 48, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Lekendrick Dewayne Hardrick, 40, Irving, Texas; fugitive from justice – out of state

• Jorge A. Roldan, 43, Bixby, Oklahoma; harassment – family

• Debra Ann Smith, 64, Dothan; appears in public place under influence

• Dale Cominique Ward, 27, Dothan; DUI – alcohol

• Katie Lane Burt, 33, Dothan; shoplifting

• Laquanda Shaniece Carter, 19, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Joseph Daniel Chicarello, 44, Midland City; fourth-degree theft of property

• Aaron Scott Forshee, 37, Dothan; drug paraphernalia

• Antoinette Lashe Frazier, 29, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Ethan Wade Roper, 21, Dothan; forgery-checks/securities x2

• Octavius Bernard Washington, 25, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Kevin Torome Brown, 37, Dothan; DUI – alcohol

• Erasmo Mendez Ruiz, 28, Dothan; DUI – alcohol

The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Feb. 20-21

• Douglas Lee Dempster, 58; failure to appear in court on charges of producing porn with minors x3, failure to appear in court on charges of possession of porn material with minors x11

• Austin Ryan Outlaw, 25; second-degree domestic violence by strangulation

• Amy Melissa Owens, 45; failure to appear in court on second-degree assault charge

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken: We recalibrated Saudi relationship

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert