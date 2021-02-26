For the Record

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
Feb. 19-21
• Ashley Adina Shavers, 30, Kinsey; shoplifting
• Mathew Justin Summers, 42, Blountstown; using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution
• Edna Michelle Wright, 48, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Lekendrick Dewayne Hardrick, 40, Irving, Texas; fugitive from justice – out of state
• Jorge A. Roldan, 43, Bixby, Oklahoma; harassment – family
• Debra Ann Smith, 64, Dothan; appears in public place under influence
• Dale Cominique Ward, 27, Dothan; DUI – alcohol
• Katie Lane Burt, 33, Dothan; shoplifting
• Laquanda Shaniece Carter, 19, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Joseph Daniel Chicarello, 44, Midland City; fourth-degree theft of property
• Aaron Scott Forshee, 37, Dothan; drug paraphernalia
• Antoinette Lashe Frazier, 29, Dothan; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Ethan Wade Roper, 21, Dothan; forgery-checks/securities x2
• Octavius Bernard Washington, 25, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Kevin Torome Brown, 37, Dothan; DUI – alcohol
• Erasmo Mendez Ruiz, 28, Dothan; DUI – alcohol
The following people have been arrested by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 20-21
• Douglas Lee Dempster, 58; failure to appear in court on charges of producing porn with minors x3, failure to appear in court on charges of possession of porn material with minors x11
• Austin Ryan Outlaw, 25; second-degree domestic violence by strangulation
• Amy Melissa Owens, 45; failure to appear in court on second-degree assault charge