For the Record

The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.
Oct. 29-30
• Inez Nicole Anderson, 38, Dothan; making false report to law enforcement authority
• Eric Dewayne Brown, 43, Tallahassee, Florida; drug paraphernalia
• Levi Henry Brown, 31, Dothan; simple assault on family member
• Deven Christine Cole, 34, Ozark; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations
• Latasha Yvonne Gosha, 38, Dothan; harassment
• Anthony Hirshorne Halper, 46, Dothan; first-degree marijuana possession
• Anwar Kareen Hameed Hasan, 34, Dothan; burglary involving residence and use of force, possession of synthetic narcotic, attempt to elude
• Quinton Antonio Livingston, 19, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
• Jamone Shelley, 26, Orlando, Florida; attempting to elude
• Tyshaun Malik Griggs, 20, Dothan; harassment of family member
• Napoleon Jermaine Marsh, 46, Dothan; simple assault on family member
• James Ryehem Thomas, 26, Eufaula; second-degree possession of marijuana
• Rikki Jason Williams, 41, Geneva; methamphetamine possession
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.