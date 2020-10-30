 Skip to main content
For the Record
The following people have been arrested by the Dothan Police Department. They have not been convicted. Information is provided by the Dothan Police Department.

Oct. 29-30

• Inez Nicole Anderson, 38, Dothan; making false report to law enforcement authority

• Eric Dewayne Brown, 43, Tallahassee, Florida; drug paraphernalia

• Levi Henry Brown, 31, Dothan; simple assault on family member

• Deven Christine Cole, 34, Ozark; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations

• Latasha Yvonne Gosha, 38, Dothan; harassment

• Anthony Hirshorne Halper, 46, Dothan; first-degree marijuana possession

• Anwar Kareen Hameed Hasan, 34, Dothan; burglary involving residence and use of force, possession of synthetic narcotic, attempt to elude

• Quinton Antonio Livingston, 19, Headland; second-degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

• Jamone Shelley, 26, Orlando, Florida; attempting to elude

• Tyshaun Malik Griggs, 20, Dothan; harassment of family member

• Napoleon Jermaine Marsh, 46, Dothan; simple assault on family member

• James Ryehem Thomas, 26, Eufaula; second-degree possession of marijuana

• Rikki Jason Williams, 41, Geneva; methamphetamine possession

