Ford Malone developers cope with vandalism, trespassing problems

Since renovations began on the historic Malone Motor Company building, the developers have had to deal with their share of setbacks.

The most recent was a brick thrown through one of the building’s large double-paned windows. It happened on a weekend when workers were not on site. A witness said a man threw a brick at the window – twice – and then ran away. The brick punched a hole in the exterior pane but not the window’s interior pane.

This is the second window to be replaced, said Joel Castillo, one of the developers on the project.

“We’re tallying up, just in glass alone, $40,000,” Castillo said.

Despite the frustrations, Castillo said he’s still committed to the development. Castillo still hopes have units ready by January

“I definitely believe in revitalizing, but it’s hard,” Castillo said. “We still believe in downtown revitalizing, but this stuff really slows progress and slows the redevelopment of not only our projects but downtown.”

The concept behind the Ford Malone project is a unique apartment lifestyle in a historic building. A main entrance leads into a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in square footages that go up to 2,200 square feet. There are plans for communal spaces for tenants to use – a garden and even a reading nook inside the large safe once used by Malone Motors.

Hoping to attract young professionals who want to live downtown, rents could be over $1,000 a month for larger units.

The Malone building, located at the corner of South St. Andrews and East Crawford streets, was last used as the St. Andrew’s Market. When the 1920 building housed the Malone Motor Company there was a showroom as well as equipment for the assembly of Ford Model T cars.

The development certainly fits into the City of Dothan’s efforts to create a downtown where people can live, work and play. The City Center project, a downtown entertainment district, and the creation of the 84 East Corridor overlay district all reflect the city’s hopes for downtown.

But Castillo looks at other downtown properties that have experienced problems and worries that all the work to renovate the Malone building may be for naught if vandalism and trespassing continues. There’s also a perception cost when people see damage to buildings, he said.

Another apartment development in downtown Dothan in the old Town Terrace Inn on North Oates Street experienced a setback earlier this year with two fires about a month apart – both caused by arson. Suspects in each of those fires – both described as homeless – were arrested.

Castillo believes that some of the people trespassing and causing damage to the Malone building are either transient or homeless people living downtown. Castillo said until the root problem is addressed, problems may continue for developers like him trying to renovate a building that sat empty for years.

The Dothan Police Department has done a great job responding when called, Castillo said. Cameras have helped deter thefts and trespassing by alerting developers when someone is on the property. Castillo said there were least five instances of trespassing in one month.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said he thinks redeveloping downtown properties and the city’s plans for downtown street lighting will go a long way to curb problems like vandalism and trespassing.

“I have to believe that as we continue to do more work and there’s more growth in the downtown area and there’s more lighting and more people, less of the vandalism occurs,” Saliba said. “… I see that as a trend that is less not more as more people are in the downtown area that are shopping and living and eating on a day to day basis. I don’t see that as something that gets worse; I think that just gets better with time.”

Castillo said he hopes he and other downtown property owners can come together and work with the City of Dothan and the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority to come up with some workable solutions.

“I think it’s really important to kind of stop putting your head in the sand and trying to figure out a way that we can co-exist and accomplish what we all want, which is to revitalize downtown,” Castillo said.