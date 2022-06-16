Forever Wild Connector A trail closing for sewer project

A section of Dothan's Forever Wild trails that connects different trail heads will be closed for about two months starting Monday due to a sewer line rehabilitation project, according to a news release from the City of Dothan. All trails and trail heads, however, will remain open during that time.

The Connector A portion of the Forever Wild Trails at Beaver Creek will be closed as the sewer project runs parallel to that section of the trail. Connector A begins past the Beaver Tail Flats trail located at the north trail head on Narcisse Drive off Flowers Chapel Road. The connector crosses Beaver Creek and extends to the Forever Wild boardwalks.

Because of the closure, those entering the trails from the north trail head will not be able to access the boardwalks or the other trails that make up the Forever Wild system of trails. Also, those entering the trails from the east and west trail heads located on Fortner Street will not be able to access the north head trail.

The work is expected to take about two months, and the city hopes to have Connector A reopened by mid-August. Barricades and signage will be in place to block off Connector A, and those using the trail system should not attempt to go around these barricades as there will be heavy machinery and vehicles present while the work is ongoing.

The city plans to post updates concerning the status of work on the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page as well as the Southeast Alabama Mountain Bikers Facebook page. If you have any questions, contact Tyson Carter with Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.