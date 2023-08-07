The Forever Wild Trail bridge is now open to the public after having been closed for nearly two months due to damage.

According to the City of Dothan, all repairs to the damaged bridge sections have been completed, and the bridges are cleared for use.

Connection from the North Trail Head at Flowers Chapel Road to the east and west trails at Fortner Street has been restored.

These repairs came after severe weather struck the area in June, causing a large tree to fall down on the bridge.

For more information, contact Tyson Carter at 334-615-3712.