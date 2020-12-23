Forgot a gift? Shop locally for last minute Christmas gifts

Have you found yourself being the ultimate procrastinator this year for Christmas shopping? All the excuses of late nights at work or “I’ll do it this weekend,” have long expired as the month quickly dwindles down into Christmas Eve.

However, if you are still in search of that perfect gift for a friend, coworker, or loved one, you are in luck -- the Wiregrass has you covered with some last minute shopping spots where you can find the inspiration you need for those last few gifts. Even better, they are all local businesses.

Among some of the places open on Christmas Eve is Eagle Eye Outfitters, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help out the last-minute shoppers. Along with in-store shopping, the local outdoor clothing and equipment shop will continue to fulfill online orders placed before noon that can be picked up in-store or curbside before closing.

“We have seen a renewed interest in shopping local,” said Susan Anderson, owner of Eagle Eye Outfitters. “Since introducing curbside pickup, we saw a huge increase in online sales this year.”