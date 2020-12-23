Forgot a gift? Shop locally for last minute Christmas gifts

Have you found yourself being the ultimate procrastinator this year for Christmas shopping? All the excuses of late nights at work or “I’ll do it this weekend,” have long expired as the month quickly dwindles down into Christmas Eve.
However, if you are still in search of that perfect gift for a friend, coworker, or loved one, you are in luck -- the Wiregrass has you covered with some last minute shopping spots where you can find the inspiration you need for those last few gifts. Even better, they are all local businesses.
Among some of the places open on Christmas Eve is Eagle Eye Outfitters, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help out the last-minute shoppers. Along with in-store shopping, the local outdoor clothing and equipment shop will continue to fulfill online orders placed before noon that can be picked up in-store or curbside before closing.
“We have seen a renewed interest in shopping local,” said Susan Anderson, owner of Eagle Eye Outfitters. “Since introducing curbside pickup, we saw a huge increase in online sales this year.”
If you are looking for something for the passionate plant parent in your life, Dothan Nurseries may be the place for you. Dothan Nurseries will be open on Christmas Eve until 1 p.m. offering a wide variety of home and garden plants for anyone who possibly found their calling for gardening during quarantine.
“We got lucky here; as we are mostly outdoors, it has made people more comfortable shopping,” said the owner of Dothan Nurseries, JD Boone. “People also seem to have more of an interest in working outside since the pandemic began, so we have been somewhat busier than normal this year.”
Boone said that citrus trees like lemon and satsuma were the hot ticket item this year, along with potted house plants.
Should the person you are shopping for be interested in the latest boutique trends, you should head over to Something To Talk About Boutique, located in Slocomb. They will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. waiting for any last minute local shoppers.
Co-owner Lacey Shehee said that she personally has worked to shop more locally since the pandemic began and has been happy to see that their customers have as well. Shehee spoke of the time they have put into social media hosting giveaways to help keep their customers engaged.
Shopping locally is an easy and helpful thing you can do for your community this holiday season, as the pandemic has put a strain on many small businesses. This is an opportunity to finalize all your Christmas shopping all while helping out the Wiregrass.