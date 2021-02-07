Former assistant principal takes on new role at Rehobeth Elementary

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McKinley said Rehobeth Elementary has been fortunate with being able to continue face-to-face learning and limiting cases within the school.

“We have had to quarantine students and teachers, but that’s just the nature of the beast,” McKinley said. “Our goal is to stay open. The more face-to-face these kids have the better that is for our scores and achievements, and for their success.”

Many schools have struggled with staffing, but McKinley said their “floater” system has been well set-up and has allowed them to continue to stay open and fight staffing shortages. McKinley also noted that she believes that having a younger age demographic that has limited interaction outside of school has helped limit case numbers.

McKinley also praised new Houston County Superintendent Brandy White, saying that they had previously worked together and is excited for the opportunities he will bring the schools.

With regard to the new vaccine rollout that includes teachers, McKinley is encouraging her teachers to do their own research and make the best decision for them. McKinley said the current plan to bring the vaccines to the school is dependent on the surveys sent out to teachers to measure interest in the vaccine.