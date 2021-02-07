Former assistant principal takes on new role at Rehobeth Elementary

Dusty McKinley, previously Rehobeth Elementary School assistant principal, is taking command of the principal position left by Greg Yance, who is now the elementary curriculum supervisor for Houston County Schools.
“It has been a smooth transition,” McKinley said. “As assistant principal I was already accustomed to our ‘new normal,’ so it hasn’t been as difficult as it would have been for an outsider coming in.”
With a background in special education, McKinley has been with Houston County Schools for almost 20 years and was also a graduate from Rehobeth High School, which she says allows her to have close relationships and rapport with the community.
Yance said he is confident in McKinley taking over the position.
“We have worked together for almost eight years,” Yance said. “She has the ability to handle that school and I think she will do great things with it.”
McKinley has many goals moving forward regarding COVID procedures and life afterward.
“I don’t see masks going away for us,” McKinley said. “I hope to be able to open our playground back up. Our kids need to be able to let that energy go and have physical activity. Hopefully, in the fall we can be a little more lenient than we were this year.”
McKinley said Rehobeth Elementary has been fortunate with being able to continue face-to-face learning and limiting cases within the school.
“We have had to quarantine students and teachers, but that’s just the nature of the beast,” McKinley said. “Our goal is to stay open. The more face-to-face these kids have the better that is for our scores and achievements, and for their success.”
Many schools have struggled with staffing, but McKinley said their “floater” system has been well set-up and has allowed them to continue to stay open and fight staffing shortages. McKinley also noted that she believes that having a younger age demographic that has limited interaction outside of school has helped limit case numbers.
McKinley also praised new Houston County Superintendent Brandy White, saying that they had previously worked together and is excited for the opportunities he will bring the schools.
With regard to the new vaccine rollout that includes teachers, McKinley is encouraging her teachers to do their own research and make the best decision for them. McKinley said the current plan to bring the vaccines to the school is dependent on the surveys sent out to teachers to measure interest in the vaccine.
Looking forward from the pandemic, McKinley says she hopes Rehobeth continues to be an “A school” on the State Department report card as it has for the past three years.
“I’m looking forward to closing academic gaps that exist between our subpopulations, such as our children whose first language isn’t English or special education children. We have programs in the works right now to help close those gaps.”
McKinley also mentioned that she hopes to continue Rehobeth’s low staff turnover.
“Most of our teachers tend to stay until they retire and I hope that continues under my leadership,” McKinley said.
