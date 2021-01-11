Former Auburn basketball star accused of sexual abuse

Former Auburn University basketball standout and Abbeville native Christopher (Chris) Bernard Porter, 42, was arrested in Dothan on Saturday for a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

Arrest records show the charge stems from an allegation he fondled a female teenager.

Dothan Police Maj. Will Benny said the victim was 18 years old, but declined to comment on the circumstances of the alleged abuse to protect the victim’s identity.

“We responded to a complaint. It was investigated and a warrant was signed,” Benny said. “Apparently, he was in Indiana, word got to him about the warrant, and he came down and turned himself in.”

Porter was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

Porter hasn’t had any major run-ins with local law enforcement since 2010 when he was arrested for possession of marijuana and DUI in Henry County.

Porter has played professionally in the minor league Continental Basketball Association, and also overseas.