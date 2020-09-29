Former Barbour County Sheriff Upshaw arrested for allegedly taking over $85K from multiple accounts

EUFAULA - Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Davie Upshaw was arrested for allegedly using his public position for personal gain.

Attorney General Steve Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division obtained two warrants for Upshaw’s arrest on Monday.

Two charges allege that Upshaw improperly took over $85,000 from multiple accounts belonging to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office. One charge alleges that Upshaw used his public office to receive personal financial gain, while the other charge alleges that Upshaw used his public office to obtain financial gain for members of his family.

Upshaw, 49, of Eufaula, surrendered to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, and was subsequently released on bond.

The use of office for personal gain is a class B felony, punishable by two-to-20 years imprisonment.

Upshaw served as sheriff of Barbour County until his term ended in early January 2019.

No further information about the investigation or Upshaw’s alleged crime can be released at this time.

Marshall expressed his appreciation for assistance provided by the Alabama Ethics Commission during the investigation of Upshaw.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.