Former contractor arrested for stealing meters worth $22K from Dothan Utilities

An employee of a City of Dothan contractor was arrested for stealing meters from a Dothan Utility building.

Hunter Lee Moring, 28, of Dothan, faces five counts of first-degree theft or property charges, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Moring worked for a contractor doing work for Dothan Utilities.

While on the job, Moring was given a key fob to access the department’s offices on Kilgore Street, and someone forgot to deactivate it once the work was completed.

Moring used the key fob to gain access to the building after regular hours, Owens said. He was caught on camera entering the building five times – twice on Dec. 12, Dec. 20, Dec. 28, and Jan. 1.

Each time, Moring took several utility meters and flanges – components of utility boxes mounted against buildings – and loaded them into his truck; each time, the value of the items stolen was $4,450.

Owens said employees at Dothan Utilities noticed the missing supplies when checking inventory on Jan. 7 and contacted the Dothan Police Department.

Moring was arrested on Tuesday and later released after posting $150,000 in bonds.

