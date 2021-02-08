 Skip to main content
Former DCS employee arrested for possessing stolen iPads
A former Dothan City Schools employee is being investigated again after several stolen electronics from the school system were found in his possession.

Hunter Wayne Parrish, 43, is being charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Parrish was found in possession of two iPad 4s, two iPad Airs, one iPad Mini, and a projector; the items were property of Dothan City Schools and are valued at $1,325.

A warrant was signed and Parrish was arrested on Saturday. His bond was set at $5,000.

Parrish resigned from his position as technology specialist at DCS in December after being arrested for theft, according to DCS Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey said.

According to police, Parrish is suspected of stealing a drone from the school system while he was employed there and was charged with third-degree theft of property.

Hunter Wayne Parrish

Hunter Wayne Parrish, 43, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

