Former DCS employee arrested for possessing stolen iPads

A former Dothan City Schools employee is being investigated again after several stolen electronics from the school system were found in his possession.

Hunter Wayne Parrish, 43, is being charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Parrish was found in possession of two iPad 4s, two iPad Airs, one iPad Mini, and a projector; the items were property of Dothan City Schools and are valued at $1,325.

A warrant was signed and Parrish was arrested on Saturday. His bond was set at $5,000.

Parrish resigned from his position as technology specialist at DCS in December after being arrested for theft, according to DCS Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey said.

According to police, Parrish is suspected of stealing a drone from the school system while he was employed there and was charged with third-degree theft of property.

