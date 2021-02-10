Former DCS Supt. Edwards' attorney alleges school board was ‘looking to get rid of her’

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a reason why they took quick action to terminate her employment…they were looking to get rid of her,” Fuller said. “I do not want to talk much about impending litigation, but I will tell you that this falsehood, with its sole purpose to run down my client, gives you a glimpse as to what will be unearthed later in discovery.”

On behalf of Edwards, Fuller is demanding $584,000 from the Dothan City School Board of Education to pay out the remainder of her contract, including salary, retirement benefits, vacation, and sick leave. If she is not paid, he will be filing a lawsuit, he said.

He is arguing that Edwards was effectively terminated from her position on Sept. 14 when the board accepted her resignation and appointed Chief Operations Officer Dennis Coe as acting superintendent.

Walding previously told the Eagle that the board’s position is that Edwards resigned and was paid in full everything she was owed under her contract. He said Edwards sent nothing to the board indicating her willingness to work.

“I think anyone with common sense who read her letter would reach that same conclusion,” Walding said.