Former Dothan officer found guilty of having sexual contact with students

A former Dothan school resource officer has been found guilty on charges of engaging in sexual acts with students and will be sentenced next month.

A Houston County jury convicted Adrian Folmar, 38, Thursday afternoon following a three-day trial.

Folmar was working as a Dothan Police Department school resource officer at Dothan High School when he was first arrested in December 2017. He was accused of engaging in a sexual act with a then 17-year-old student. Police charged Folmar again in February 2018 for engaging in a sexual act with another student, who was 14 years old at the time.

Both victims testified during the trial, according to television news media reports. Folmar, according to the victims’ testimony that was reported, coerced one victim to perform oral sex and had sexual intercourse with another.

Under Alabama law, it is a felony for any school employee – including school resource officers – to engage in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19.

Folmar will be sentenced on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

According to previous reports by the Dothan Eagle, Folmar was an initial member of the Dothan Police Department's Community Impact Team, a small group of officers who engaged in specific community interaction projects.

Folmar was also a basketball player for Dothan High School in the early 2000s. He served as the second victim’s basketball coach, according to reported testimony.