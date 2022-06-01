Former ESCC president, educator Matt Rodgers dies

ENTERPRISE - Former Enterprise State Community College President Matt Rodgers, who retired May 1, died Wednesday morning.

"My heart is heavy with grief after learning of the death this morning of my close friend, Matt Rodgers," Enterprise Mayor William Cooper said in a statement released through the city. "Having worked with Matt in the Enterprise City School System for a number of years, I came to know and respect him as a steadfast friend, a genuine professional and a devoted family man who deeply loved his wife, Stacy, and son, Liam."

Diagnosed with a rare form of colorectal and appendix cancer in 2021, Rodgers served as president of Enterprise State Community College (ESCC) for four and a half years. He announced his retirement earlier this year, and Danny Long, the college's dean of instruction and vice president, was named acting president.

Rodgers spent more than 28 years in education and had served at ESCC and the Alabama Aviation College in Ozark, a unit of Enterprise State, since 2017 when he was selected the college’s fifth president by the Alabama Community College System Board of Trustees.

Prior to joining ESCC, Rodgers served as a principal at Enterprise High School, where he accepted a teaching and coaching position in 2001. He started his career as an educator at Zion Chapel High School, where he served as a history teacher and coach for two years, and later moved to Andalusia High School where he served for four years as a teacher and coach.

Cooper said Rodgers was instrumental in the transformation of Enterprise High School's Career Tech program as well as the development of the dual enrollment partnership with ESCC and introducing the military/civilian connection program, Student2Student, among many other initiatives. The mayor said Rodgers was a driving force in the partnership with the City of Enterprise that resulted in the donation of 20 acres of land adjoining the ESCC property off George C. Wallace Drive that is being developed into an additional recreation facility to serve the community.

Cooper said Rodgers took his role shaping the lives of young people through education seriously.

"Matt was a man with vision who backed up his words and his ideas with actions, and we are all better for what he accomplished during his service in education," Cooper said. "He had a servant’s heart and a leader’s spirit, always interested in developing others to be the best they can be."