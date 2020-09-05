Former Flowers Hospital CEO announces retirement from regional president role

BIRMINGHAM – After a distinguished career leading and supporting hospitals, Keith Granger has announced he is retiring from his role as CHSPSC, LLC President of Region 1 at the end of 2020.
Granger, who was Flowers Hospital CEO from 1992 to 2009, will remain with the organization as an executive advisor to help advance quality, patient experience, leadership development and special projects in select markets.
Granger has provided management guidance to affiliated hospitals in Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and Georgia since being named President of Region 1 in 2017. He previously was CEO of two CHS-affiliated hospitals in Alabama – Flowers Hospital in Dothan and Trinity Medical Center/Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham – which earned national recognition for quality of clinical care.
Granger won a multi-year certificate of need battle and completed the construction and opening of the new tertiary care hospital, Grandview Medical Center, in 2015. He’s served on boards at the local, state and national level, earned the highest honor for hospital leadership from the Alabama Hospital Association’s Board of Trustees, served on the board and executive committee of Alabama’s Medicare-contracted Quality Improvement Organization and played a key role in development and passage of Alabama’s Infection Reporting Law for transparency.
He serves on the Board of Governors for the Federation of American Hospitals, as Alabama’s delegate for the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board and on the board of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.
Grandview Medical Center CEO Drew Mason will succeed Granger, assuming the role of Region 1 President on Jan. 1, 2021. The search to identify a new CEO for Grandview Medical Center has already begun to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Mason will continue serving as Grandview’s CEO until a new CEO is onsite and will remain involved with the hospital’s future success while serving as Regional President.
Mason was promoted to CEO of Grandview Medical Center in 2017 after serving the hospital as Chief Operating Officer since 2014. He became CEO soon after Grandview opened, recruiting a strong leadership team and nearly 500 new physicians who have worked collaboratively to build a meaningful culture and record of operational and clinical success, with significant growth in hospital admissions, surgeries and ER visits while sustaining safety, quality, clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.
Grandview’s resilient team has steadily expanded access to care for the community through growth of the employed physician network to 130-plus providers in more than 20 locations. The hospital will soon break ground on a new medical office building and $14 million women’s project.
Mason has been a part of the CHS organization since 2006, working in a number of CHS affiliated hospitals and in the corporate office as part of a Division supporting multiple facilities. In August 2017, Mason was appointed by the Governor of Alabama to serve on the Statewide Health Coordinating Council and he is the elected President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Birmingham Regional Council.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.