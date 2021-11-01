Former Geneva County EMA director running for Alabama House seat

The recent former Geneva County Emergency Management Agency director is running for the Alabama House of Representatives seat presently occupied by Jeff Sorrells (R-Hartford).

Eric E. Johnson, of Dothan, announced his bid to represent District 87, which encompasses Geneva County and part of Houston County, in the Alabama legislature on Friday.

“I feel that my experience in public service jobs and my background in municipal, county, and state government have prepared me for this moment,” Johnson said.

Johnson, a Troy University graduate, worked as the EMA director for Geneva County from 2019 to 2021. During that time, he said he developed close working relationships with Alabama Department of Public Health officials while coordinating distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), various rescue and fire personnel, and law enforcement officials and school superintendents.

“I worked extremely hard during my tenure as EMA director to try and prevent the spread of the virus and more importantly, loss of life,” Johnson said.

Previously, Johnson has also worked as a behavioral analyst, community development consultant, and a caseworker for the Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA).