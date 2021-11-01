Former Geneva County EMA director running for Alabama House seat

The recent former Geneva County Emergency Management Agency director is running for the Alabama House of Representatives seat presently occupied by Jeff Sorrells (R-Hartford).
Eric E. Johnson, of Dothan, announced his bid to represent District 87, which encompasses Geneva County and part of Houston County, in the Alabama legislature on Friday.
“I feel that my experience in public service jobs and my background in municipal, county, and state government have prepared me for this moment,” Johnson said.
Johnson, a Troy University graduate, worked as the EMA director for Geneva County from 2019 to 2021. During that time, he said he developed close working relationships with Alabama Department of Public Health officials while coordinating distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), various rescue and fire personnel, and law enforcement officials and school superintendents.
“I worked extremely hard during my tenure as EMA director to try and prevent the spread of the virus and more importantly, loss of life,” Johnson said.
Previously, Johnson has also worked as a behavioral analyst, community development consultant, and a caseworker for the Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA).
He was also a member of the Alabama Army National Guard from 1982 to 1988.
Johnson said there are many issues facing his district, but one of the most important is infrastructure and economic development.
“Continued, expedited economic development is essential for our district, especially in this area. Highway 52 four-lane expansion is critical,” Johnson said. “Starting in Malvern and slowly moving west ain’t gonna cut it. We have to start in the western end of 52 and move east as well. Economic development in conjunction with the expansion and the four-lane will need to be in unison.”
He continued that he would bring his strong conservative, Republican convictions to the statehouse.
“Simply going to Montgomery three months out of the year and voting right is not enough,” Johnson said. “District 87 is in need of a representative who will work hard for its constituents.”
The Republican primary will be held on May 24, 2022.