Former Mayor Larry Register dies at 83

Former Dothan Mayor Larry Register died early Monday. He was 83.

Register, a local real estate developer, served as Dothan’s mayor from 1986 to 1989, and was instrumental in the formation of the Wiregrass Museum of Art, having set up a feasibility study to put the initiative in motion.

He also helped develop the Festival of Murals committee, which led to Dothan becoming a “Mural City.”

Register and his family are responsible for various sculptures that surround the Dothan Civic Center, including the business pioneers sculpture, which faces St. Andrews Street.

He previously served as an Alabama State Senator from 1970 to 1974.

A native of Dothan, Register was long active in the community, and maintained a lifelong interest in local history and genealogy.

Wiregrass Museum of Art Director and Curator Dana-Marie Lemmer didn’t know Register well but said she had the pleasure of meeting him a few times. The community, she said, still benefits from the impact of his efforts as mayor.

“He was instrumental in the founding of the museum and provided the foundation for a close working relationship between the museum and the City of Dothan,” Lemmer said. “He was dedicated to a rich quality of life for our city’s residents and was involved in many other arts and cultural organizations that our community and visitors still enjoy today.”