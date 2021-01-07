Former NFL player forging ahead with Dothan youth recreation center plans

Izell Reese, former NFL player, is pushing forward with bringing a big community development project at Dothan’s former Grandview Elementary School and released more details to many excited county commissioners on Thursday.

In the early parts of the morning’s administrative meeting, Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver and Commissioner Curtis Harvey condemned Wednesday’s assault on the capitol by Trump supporters.

“One of the things that was important, especially now given the comments that you all have made, it's even more important to do more things that are sustainable for the kids in this community,” Reese said, adding that his pride in the community is the reason he has decided to make Dothan the headquarters of Alabama Youth Centers.

Reese continued to describe multiple sports, education, and health and wellness programs that will be available at affordable prices to youth ages 8-18 in the area including basketball, volleyball, softball, tennis, college prep, STEM programs, music, nutrition and others.

