Former NFL player planning youth center in Grandview building

A former NFL player and Dothan native took a first step toward bringing a first-of-its-kind youth center to Dothan’s inner city on Tuesday after getting sweeping approval and praise from city commissioners.
Izell Reese, a former safety for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, wants to establish the Alabama Youth Center at the former Grandview Elementary School building on Sixth Avenue.
By creating a nonprofit, Reese intends to oversee several programs, including a NFL Flag Football League and other sports programs to include education and nutrition components.
“It’s so much more than just sports. Sports teach us character, leadership, camaraderie, teamwork, and all those valuable traits that come with it… and giving that opportunity to all kids,” Reese said. “I’m excited about the location of it, that it is a predominately minority community that are underserved to a degree.”
He said activities will be affordable and accessible, and there will be opportunities for grant programs and other initiatives as it gets off the ground.
“So that's what I'm excited about in teaching these kids that you can be whatever you want to be. I was a kid from the projects and didn't come from much and ended up getting a valuable education and also getting drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, which is a dream come true,” Reese said. “Even more importantly, the things that I do now as a youth sports executive, I want to show kids that and continue to bring other people around that want to support their cause for our future, which is our young people.”
Reese said it was important to him to pioneer the program in his hometown to give back to the community that helped him earn success.
The Dothan City Commission unanimously accepted a letter of intent to lease the Grandview building for $300 a month for the first year. That amount will cover the city’s costs to insure the building.
Once the nonprofit officially starts to lease the building sometime in the spring, there will be some capital investment to the property. During the meeting, Reese presented a 3-D rendering of a planned flag football field.
Reese said the program would likely be up and running by the summer 2021.
