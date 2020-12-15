Former NFL player planning youth center in Grandview building

A former NFL player and Dothan native took a first step toward bringing a first-of-its-kind youth center to Dothan’s inner city on Tuesday after getting sweeping approval and praise from city commissioners.

Izell Reese, a former safety for the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, wants to establish the Alabama Youth Center at the former Grandview Elementary School building on Sixth Avenue.

By creating a nonprofit, Reese intends to oversee several programs, including a NFL Flag Football League and other sports programs to include education and nutrition components.

“It’s so much more than just sports. Sports teach us character, leadership, camaraderie, teamwork, and all those valuable traits that come with it… and giving that opportunity to all kids,” Reese said. “I’m excited about the location of it, that it is a predominately minority community that are underserved to a degree.”

He said activities will be affordable and accessible, and there will be opportunities for grant programs and other initiatives as it gets off the ground.