Former police chief Parrish hired as Dothan City Schools safety officer

Dothan’s former police chief Steve Parrish will soon assume the role of safety officer for the Dothan City Schools, Superintendent Dennis Coe said Tuesday.

Parrish, who retired as police chief last month, will begin his new part-time position on April 1. Parrish was a member of the Dothan Police Department for 36 years and became chief in 2015. In 2018, Parrish helped implement a school safety plan in response to increasing school shooting incidents.

Coe, who said he has known Parrish for over 30 years, said when he heard of Parrish’s retirement he immediately wanted to find a way to use his talents at DCS.

“I met with him a couple of months ago and posed the possibility to him in the event I was hired as the permanent superintendent,” Coe said.

“His knowledge and expertise in the law enforcement and security areas are beyond reproach and will be a valuable asset to our district."

Parrish was unavailable for comment on Tuesday.

