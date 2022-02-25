Former state politician vying to get back into the statehouse

“Wicksburg is experiencing a housing boom at present and Teasers must go,” he said.

Additionally, Mathis said he would pass a bill requiring county employees running for commission seats to resign from their current job after qualifying. He also wants to revive the Slocomb Tomoato Market, owned by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, which has been closed for many years.

“I will work to get said facility upgraded and refurbished so farmers can come rent a space to sell their produce and women would have an attractive and safe place to shop,” Mathis said, adding that the property should be publically auctioned off if authorities determine it’s no longer needed.

He also wants to use Department of Revenue evaluations to refund sales tax dollars to existing local businesses, similar to agreements city officials make with new businesses to locate to the area.

“Local businesses should be treated equally and fairly, just like Jack’s (in Slocomb),” Mathis said.

As the only Democratic candidate, Mathis will be vying for the seat against Chesteen, the Republican nominess, in the general election for Alabama State Senate District 29 on Nov. 8.