Former state politician vying to get back into the statehouse

A Wicksburg politician and farmer wants to get back in the statehouse in his bid to take Donnie Chesteen’s seat in the Alabama Senate.
Nathan Mathis, 78, spent 12 years in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1983 to 1995, representing the 73rd district and later the 87th district.
After several unsuccessful attempts at campaigning for a U.S. Congress seat representing Alabamians in the U.S. House of Representatives District 2 as a Democrat, Mathis has his sights once again set on Alabama’s state legislature. This time, he’s competing for a seat held by Chesteen, the Republican incumbent from Geneva.
In an email to the Dothan Eagle, Mathis listed many priority issues he would work to resolve if elected.
Addressing state revenue streams, Mathis said he would work on reducing or removing the recently-implemented gas tax, passing a state lottery bill separately from a gaming bill, and legalizing online sports wagering based on a bill passed in New York.
He also pointed to many local issues that he believes need legislative resolutions.
Mathis said he would pass a bill that would permanently shut down Teasers Gentleman’s Club in Newton, a popular adult entertainment bar where multiple shootings have occurred in recent years.
“Wicksburg is experiencing a housing boom at present and Teasers must go,” he said.
Additionally, Mathis said he would pass a bill requiring county employees running for commission seats to resign from their current job after qualifying. He also wants to revive the Slocomb Tomoato Market, owned by the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, which has been closed for many years.
“I will work to get said facility upgraded and refurbished so farmers can come rent a space to sell their produce and women would have an attractive and safe place to shop,” Mathis said, adding that the property should be publically auctioned off if authorities determine it’s no longer needed.
He also wants to use Department of Revenue evaluations to refund sales tax dollars to existing local businesses, similar to agreements city officials make with new businesses to locate to the area.
“Local businesses should be treated equally and fairly, just like Jack’s (in Slocomb),” Mathis said.
As the only Democratic candidate, Mathis will be vying for the seat against Chesteen, the Republican nominess, in the general election for Alabama State Senate District 29 on Nov. 8.
Previously, Mathis lost a bid for the Democratic nominee in the 2020 U.S. House of Representatives race to Phyllis Harvey-Hill upon getting 41% of the vote. Harvey-Hall later lost to Barry Moore in the general election.