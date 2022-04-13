 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former state representative speaks at NARFE lunch program

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees held its monthly Lunch Program March 24 at the Enterprise Country Club.

Frank Zerbinos, right, Enterprise NARFE president, welcomed guest speaker Steve Flowers, former state representative for 16 years in the Alabama State Legislature and currently a political columnist, commentator, and historian. His “Inside the Statehouse” is published weekly in more than 60 Alabama newspapers with a circulation of more than 360,000.

His column takes readers down “Memory Lane” with Alabama’s rich and colorful political history.

All current and retired federal employees are most welcome and invited to attend the Enterprise NARFE Lunch Programs regularly scheduled at 11 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Enterprise Country Club.

