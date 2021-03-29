Former superintendent Edwards claims sabotage in $584K civil suit against Dothan school board

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fuller’s assertion that he first went public with on Jan. 19 is that the school board was in a haste to get rid of Edwards instead of letting her work the 120 days required under the contract. He asserts that Edwards was willing to work the 120 days after she sent her employees and board members her “intent to resign.”

The demand for $584,000 is meant to cover 2 ½ years of salary, benefits, and insurance premiums Fuller asserts that Edwards is entitled to because her Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated when she was deprived of future potential earnings.

Edwards notably did not appear virtually or in-person at the Sept. 10 board meeting after sending her resignation letter or at the Sept. 14 special-called meeting where her resignation was accepted and former Chief Operations Officer Dr. Dennis Coe was named acting superintendent in her absence.

Board attorney Kevin Walding previously told the Eagle that Edwards had been working from her Florida home from sometime in March after schools closed due the COVID-19 pandemic until her September resignation - a claim refuted by Fuller. The Eagle has been unable to be independently verify the claim as DCS Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey denied a request to obtain a copy of Edwards' attendance records, citing the information is part of a "pending legal matter."