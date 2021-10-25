Former teacher released from jail after court reduces bond

A former community college instructor was released from jail after a Dale County judge reduced her bond at a hearing.

Kimberly Sonanstine, 38, of Ozark, was charged with 30 counts of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of traveling to meet a child for a sex act, and eight counts of second-degree sodomy during a state investigation.

Her bonds totaled $500,000 for all the charges before her lawyers, Carmen Howell and Clifton Raynor, filed a motion to have them reduced on the grounds that Sonanstine does not pose a danger to the community as the alleged offense in question occurred five years ago. They also argued that Sonanstine was unable to post bonds in the amounts set.

Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner Jr. reduced her bonds to $300,000 last week following a bond hearing and Sonanstine was released from jail on Friday, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 4.

Garner will decide if Sonanstine is guilty of the second-degree sexual abuse charges during a bench trial set for Nov. 18.

Later in the month, Sonanstine is set to have the rest of her charges considered by a grand jury that will decide whether enough evidence exists to indict her. The grand jury trial is set for Nov. 30.

Dale County District Attorney Kirke Adams is prosecuting the case against Sonanstine.

