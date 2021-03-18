 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Wiregrass doctor found guilty on rape charges
0 comments
alert top story

Former Wiregrass doctor found guilty on rape charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A jury found a former Wiregrass physician guilty on multiple sex charges on Thursday.

Jean Senecal, 72, formerly of Troy, will likely remain behind bars for the remainder on his life after a jury convicted him on five sex charges, including two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

For each charge, Senecal faces 10 years to life in prison.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Senecal was arrested by the Troy Police Department at his Abbeville home on March 1, 2019, after a year-long joint investigation by the police department and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office prosecuted his case.

The former doctor practiced medicine in several Wiregrass communities. According to the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners, Senecal’s medical license expired Dec. 31, 2017, for failure to renew. He has been licensed to practice medicine in the state of Alabama since 1979.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1.

Jean Senecal (copy)

Jean Senecal
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy hits Dems on border, Capitol security

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods
Local News

New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods

  • Updated

“The fact is that we have a large number of blighted, unsafe properties in the inner-city area in particular and we need to be proactive in addressing those issues,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said during Tuesday’s meeting, in which city commissioners authorized the demolition and removal of eight abandoned houses in some of Dothan’s urban areas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert