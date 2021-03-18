Former Wiregrass doctor found guilty on rape charges

A jury found a former Wiregrass physician guilty on multiple sex charges on Thursday.

Jean Senecal, 72, formerly of Troy, will likely remain behind bars for the remainder on his life after a jury convicted him on five sex charges, including two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

For each charge, Senecal faces 10 years to life in prison.

Senecal was arrested by the Troy Police Department at his Abbeville home on March 1, 2019, after a year-long joint investigation by the police department and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The 12th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office prosecuted his case.

The former doctor practiced medicine in several Wiregrass communities. According to the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners, Senecal’s medical license expired Dec. 31, 2017, for failure to renew. He has been licensed to practice medicine in the state of Alabama since 1979.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 1.

