Fort Gaines man in stolen vehicle arrested in Henry County

A pursuit ending in Henry County has led to the arrest of a Fort Gaines, Georgia, man.

At approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai Sonata traveling north on Henry County 99 at a high rate of speed.

The driver, later identified as Rashawn Richardson, 18, refused to stop. Henry County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips near Alabama 95 at Henry County 65 and successfully disabled the vehicle.

Three passengers fled on foot into the wood line. There were a total of six suspects, five of whom were juveniles, apprehended.

Upon investigation, it was determined the vehicle had previously been reported stolen. The stop and arrest was successful as a result of a joint effort by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Troopers and Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies. The investigation continues, and nothing further is available.