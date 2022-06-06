 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Rucker Apache incident near Ozark sends crew to hospital

FORT RUCKER – Officials here confirmed Monday afternoon that there was an “aviation incident” involving an AH-64 Apache helicopter in Dale County that sent the two-person aircrew to the hospital with injuries.

No fatalities were reported, according to a press release from Fort Rucker’s Public Affairs Office.

First responders and officials from the unit arrived shortly after the Apache went down around 2 p.m. in the Marley Mill area. The helicopter, which was on a training mission, sustained damage.

No details about what caused the accident were released, and the incident remains under investigation by the Army.

