Outgoing Fort Rucker Commander Maj. Gen. David Francis (right) greeted incoming commander Brig. Gen. Michael McCurry II after giving his farewell speech during a Change of Command ceremony on Howze Field at Fort Rucker on Thursday morning.

Maj. Gen. Francis has been the commander at the army post since June 2019. Brig. Gen. McCurry was Deputy Commanding General for Support, 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Humphries in Korea.