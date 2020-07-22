Fort Rucker clarifies face mask requirements

Fort Rucker’s face mask policy, implemented a day before Alabama’s mask mandate took effect, requires personnel to wear face coverings at all off-post and on-post nonresidential facilities regardless of social distancing.

On Wednesday, Fort Rucker’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Francis, issued a new order to clarify the face mask requirements intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The order applies to military personnel, but family members as well as Department of Army civilians and contractors are encouraged to abide by the order’s restrictions.

According to the order, Fort Rucker personnel must maintain a six-foot separation between themselves and others who do not live in their household at all times both inside and outside, including during physical training.

Face coverings are required when personnel are in nonresidential buildings both on-post and off-post even if a six-foot separation can be maintained. The order includes aircraft hangars and ground maintenance areas. It allows exceptions for private offices or for military students in classrooms when there is a six-foot distance and the instructor approves.