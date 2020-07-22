Fort Rucker clarifies face mask requirements

Fort Rucker’s face mask policy, implemented a day before Alabama’s mask mandate took effect, requires personnel to wear face coverings at all off-post and on-post nonresidential facilities regardless of social distancing.
On Wednesday, Fort Rucker’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. David Francis, issued a new order to clarify the face mask requirements intended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The order applies to military personnel, but family members as well as Department of Army civilians and contractors are encouraged to abide by the order’s restrictions.
According to the order, Fort Rucker personnel must maintain a six-foot separation between themselves and others who do not live in their household at all times both inside and outside, including during physical training.
Face coverings are required when personnel are in nonresidential buildings both on-post and off-post even if a six-foot separation can be maintained. The order includes aircraft hangars and ground maintenance areas. It allows exceptions for private offices or for military students in classrooms when there is a six-foot distance and the instructor approves.
The order also prohibits personnel from visiting off-post “bars, night clubs, dance clubs, movie theaters, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and seating areas of restaurants, both indoor and outdoor, regardless of changes to state and local policies.”
Francis announced the new face mask requirements July 15 during a Facebook video update. In his update, Francis said control measures such as social distancing and wearing masks have slowed the spread of COVID-19 but as cases have increased in surrounding areas so have cases on post.
Francis said with each COVID-19 case, Fort Rucker has taken measures to quarantine individuals and conduct contact tracing. The data gathered, he said, has shown that more than 80 percent of cases did not originate on Fort Rucker but rather were brought onto post by contract workers, Department of the Army civilians, or family members.
“The bottom line is I need everyone to wear a mask,” Francis said in the Facebook video. “It is one of the best ways to protect each other and our priorities at Fort Rucker.”
