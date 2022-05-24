Fort Rucker could become Fort Novosel if Army Naming Commission is approved

Fort Rucker could be renamed for Medal of Honor recipient Michael Novosel, if a final report from the Army Naming Commission is approved by Congress and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin later this year.

The Commission is expected to recommend name changes for nine U.S. military installations named in commemoration of the Confederacy. Other installations include Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana, and Fort Pickett, Fort Lee, and Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia.

CW4 Michael J. Novosel Sr. served as an Air Force combat aviator during World War II, but he received the Medal of Honor for actions while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, flying medical evacuation missions out of combat zones. A Pennsylvania native, Novosel lived in Enterprise at one point.

The recommendations were drawn from 89 possible names by the Commission, which was created to consider renaming military installations and assets that were named to commemorate the Confederate State of America or anyone who voluntarily served the Confederacy. The Commission’s request for public input drew more than 34,000 submissions of 3,670 unique names.

Fort Rucker was named for Confederate officer Edmund W. Rucker, who became an industrial leader in Birmingham after the Civil War.

Other recommendations include:

Fort Moore for Fort Benning, Georgia, in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and Julia Moore

Fort Liberty for Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in commemoration of the American value of Libert

Fort Eisenhower for Fort Gordon, Georgia, in commemoration of General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower

Fort Walker for Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, in commemoration of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

Fort Cavazos for Fort Hood, Texas, in commemoration of Gen. Richard E. Cavazos

Fort Gregg-Adams for Fort Lee, Virginia, in commemoration of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams

Fort Barfoot for Fort Pickett, Virginia, in commemoration of Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot

Fort Johnson for Fort Polk, Louisiana, in commemoration of Sgt. William Henry Johnson

The Naming Commission has until Oct. 1 to submit a naming plan with its final recommendations to the House Armed Services Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee.