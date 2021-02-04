Fort Rucker instructor honored for years of flight

Scott Tomlinson took his first solo flight as a pilot when he was only 16 years old.

It’s been 50 years since that flight, and Tomlinson recently joined a prestigious list of pilots honored by the Federal Aviation Administration. And all his years as a pilot have been free of accidents.

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, named for aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright, is given to master pilots who have “exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise” for at least 50 years.

“My dad was an Army aviator; he taught me how to fly,” Tomlinson said. “I joined the Army when I was 18.”

Tomlinson, who currently works for Amentum Services as a flight instructor at Fort Rucker, went through Warrant Officer Candidate School and flight training at Fort Rucker. He completed his training in 1973 and spent the next 10 years flying for the Army. He left the service to attend seminary school but returned to the Army as a chaplain for another 12 years while also working as a civilian flight instructor. For the past 14 years, he has worked as a flight instructor at Fort Rucker.

