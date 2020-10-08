Fort Rucker soldier dies in 2-vehicle crash

NEWTON - A two-vehicle accident Thursday has claimed the life of a Fort Rucker soldier, according to a news release from the ALEA State Troopers.

Troopers say that Kegan Ray Green, 26, of Enterprise was killed when a 2008 GMC Acadia operated by Don Wiggins of Daleville, turned into the path of the 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle Green was operating. The crash happened at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon

Green was transported to Southeast Health in Dothan, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Alabama 123 and Killebrew Street in this Dale County community.

No additional information is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.