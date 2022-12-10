Fort Rucker's Army Aeromedical Research Lab celebrates 60 years

FORT RUCKER — Six decades of research and development by military and civilian scientists and medical personnel to “enhance performance and save lives” was celebrated at the U.S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory here Friday.

Attendees at the outdoor ceremony held in front of the building named in honor of Col. Spurgeon Neel, then commander of Fort Rucker's Lyster Army Hospital in the early 1960s, who is credited with the concept of the research lab, were greeted with a musical presentation by members of the Carroll High School band, under the direction of Brenda Simechak.

“For 60 years USAARL research and development has prevented injury, enhanced performance and saved lives,” said Col. Michael Tarpey, the 18th commander of the only rotary aeromedical research lab in the Department of Defense.

“Our commitment to serving soldiers is unwavering,” Tarpey told the crowd of scientists and researchers who have served and continue to serve at the lab that opened in 1962. “Today USAARL remains committed to providing data-driven solutions that advance Army technologies and enhance the performance and safety of Army ground and aviation soldiers.”

“Helicopter transport for our wounded was a game changer for military medicine,” said Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, commanding general United States Army Medical Research and Development Command, commending “Team USAARL” for its accomplishments of the past year that includes hosting 750 area students, ranging from fourth graders to college, in the USAARL Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) program which enables participants to engage in hands-on experiments and to focus on STEM career fields.

Retired Brig. Gen. Rhonda Cornum talked about what being stationed at USAARL from 1989 to 1993 meant to her career. Cornum, an Army medical doctor who was then a major, was deployed to Operation Shield/ Storm as a flight surgeon with the 229th Attack Helicopter Regiment. She was aboard a Black Hawk helicopter that was shot down while on a search and rescue mission looking for a downed F16 pilot in Iraq.

She suffered two broken arms, a broken finger and a gunshot wound in the back. She was held as a prisoner of war for eight days by Iraqis. “Nobody ever died from pain,” Cornum said about her first thoughts after regaining consciousness after the crash. “Looking at it in the context of my life, it was a very bad week, but it doesn’t define me.”

She has written an autobiography, “She went to war: The Rhonda Cornum Story”, testified before Congress on the role of women in combat, and appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court on issues involving military educational institutions admissions policies.

A medical research scientist, Cornum said she was recruited by the Army while attending a conference where she presented the results of her research on amino acids. “Where else could a woman, who is also a physician and a surgeon, get paid to jump out of an airplane?” she asked.