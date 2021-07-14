Fostering Hope holding annual school supply drive

Fostering Hope is in the midst of its annual school supply drive to provide foster children in the Wiregrass with needed supplies for the upcoming school year.

Until the end of July, Fostering Hope will be taking donations of all schools supplies to go toward the Back to School Bash on Aug. 1, where foster children from eight Wiregrass counties, including Henry, Houston, Dale, Geneva, Barbour, Pike, Coffee and Covington, will have to opportunity to “shop” for their supplies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We usually serve about 200 kids at the Back to School Bash,” Sabrina Stephens, marketing director for Fostering Hope said. “A few school systems are covering supplies this year, but not all of them and we want to make sure every child has what they need.”

Supply donations can be made directly to Fostering Hope by dropping them off at the office, located at 17965 US Hwy 431 in Headland or by shipping online orders to the office. You can also sponsor a child online for $50 and Fostering Hope will do the shopping for you.

“We are looking for supplies all the way from preschool to high school seniors,” Stephens said. “If you’re shopping for your own child and just pick up a few extra items, it all helps.”

If you are interested visit the Fostering Hope website or follow this link to sponsor a child: https://www.fosteringhopewiregrass.com/event-details/supplies-for-success-3.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.