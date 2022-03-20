Founder and publisher of Dothan Progress dies at 78

Wayne Chancey, a Wiregrass native who co-founded The Headland Observer in 1966 and The Ashford Power and The Dothan Progress, died Friday at his home in Headland. He was 78.

Chancey was born in the Center Community near Newville on Sept. 9, 1943. He graduated from Newville High School in 1961 and graduated from Auburn University in 1965 with a degree in journalism.

His first day on his first reporting job with The Advertiser Company after he graduated from Auburn was the day the Selma March arrived in Montgomery.

While at Auburn, he was a member of the U.S. Marines Platoon Leaders Class and attended officers training school in Quantico, Va. He also attended Jones Law School in Montgomery. He was founder of The Headland Chamber of Commerce and served as its first president.

He was co-founder with Dr. James Vann of The Headland Observer in 1966 and co-founder of The Ashford Power and The Dothan Progress with Harold Herring. Chancey served as editor and publisher of all three newspapers and was president of Chancey-Herring Publishers Inc.

He was a partner with Jimmy Morris in Morris and Chancey Homes and Morris and Chancey Insurance, and served as president of both. He was a former member of the board of directors of Wiregrass Bank and Trust Company and a member of the bank’s loan committee.

He was a former member of the Dothan-Houston County Chamber of Commerce board of directors, a former member of Alabama Press Association board of directors, a former member of the Headland Capital Corporation board of directors and a former member of the Headland Industrial Development Board.

He was founder, editor, publisher and president of Wiregrass Today, a daily newspaper that operated in Dothan in the 1980s. He was a former member of the Headland Kiwanis Club and a longtime member of The First Baptist Church of Headland and a former Sunday School teacher. At the time of his death he was retired from Wayne Chancey Real Estate and Development, Dothan.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church, Headland, with the Rev. Eddie Colley and the Rev. Cecil Sanders officiating. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory will direct.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Burial will follow in the Haleburg Baptist Cemetery.