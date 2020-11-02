Fountain named incoming president for Wiregrass Foundation

The Wiregrass Foundation will have a new president to start a new year.

Troy Fountain, currently the foundation’s executive vice president, has been named the incoming president by the Wiregrass Foundation Board of Directors. Fountain will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2021, just as current president Barbara Alford retires on Dec. 31. Alford will continue as a member of the foundation’s board of directors.

Fountain is well known throughout the Wiregrass and has lived in Dothan for more than 20 years. Most recently he served as the founding pastor of Wiregrass Church. Fountain has coached and consulted with various ministries and organizations to grow and positively portray their brands in the community.

His professional background, including business, consulting, ministry and education, prepared him to navigate the responsibilities of his new role.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fountain married a Dothan native, Stacy Cook Fountain, whose roots run deep in the Wiregrass.

“We chose to raise our four children in this community and make it our home,” Fountain said. “Over the years I’ve seen – and felt – the impact of the Foundation on so many projects from education to public safety. I’m excited to work with an organization that is for its community in such a pivotal way.”