Fountain named incoming president for Wiregrass Foundation

The Wiregrass Foundation will have a new president to start a new year.
Troy Fountain, currently the foundation’s executive vice president, has been named the incoming president by the Wiregrass Foundation Board of Directors. Fountain will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2021, just as current president Barbara Alford retires on Dec. 31. Alford will continue as a member of the foundation’s board of directors.
Fountain is well known throughout the Wiregrass and has lived in Dothan for more than 20 years. Most recently he served as the founding pastor of Wiregrass Church. Fountain has coached and consulted with various ministries and organizations to grow and positively portray their brands in the community.
His professional background, including business, consulting, ministry and education, prepared him to navigate the responsibilities of his new role.
Support Local Journalism
Fountain married a Dothan native, Stacy Cook Fountain, whose roots run deep in the Wiregrass.
“We chose to raise our four children in this community and make it our home,” Fountain said. “Over the years I’ve seen – and felt – the impact of the Foundation on so many projects from education to public safety. I’m excited to work with an organization that is for its community in such a pivotal way.”
Wiregrass Foundation has supported a number of community projects, including Bright Key, Cap Connect, Forever Wild and the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. The Foundation’s work centers on recognizing community needs and potentials, analyzing and researching opportunities, and ultimately connecting the dots for successful implementation.
“At the end of the day, we all want to live in a healthy, safe and growing community,” Fountain said. “It’s what we hope for as our children grow and, hopefully, one day choose to make their homes here, too.”
As of 2019, the Wiregrass Foundation had awarded over 1,000 grants totaling over $73 million, which includes a $20 million long-term commitment to the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. Going forward, the foundation expects to invest approximately $5 million per year in the community.
For more information, visit www.wiregrassfoundation.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.