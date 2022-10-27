Four Dothan businesses finalists for small business of the year

Four Dothan business are finalists in the 2022 Alabama Small Business of the Year awards.

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce announced the local finalists in a Thursday news release. The four local area businesses were named by the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and Chamber of Commerce of Association of Alabama (CCAA) as finalists for the 2022 awards.

The businesses and the categories they are finalists in include:

- Aero-One Aviation LLC (11-50 Employees) is a fixed base operator located at Dothan Regional Airport that provides services for aviators using the airport. The company was started in 2010 by local businessman Chris Dupree.

- Development Performance Factory (Emerging Business in operation less than five years) is located on South Woodburn Drive in Dothan and is a youth training facility for boys and girls ages 4 to 17.

- Mike Schmitz Automotive Group (51-100 Employees) was founded by businessman and philanthropist Mike Schmitz, the former Dothan mayor as well as the former chair of the Dothan Board of Education.

- Shute Pecan Company (1-10 Employees) has operated since 1929 in Dothan and has both a pecan purchasing and shelling operation as well as a store that specializes in pecan and peanut products as well as a variety of products featuring tree nuts. The store carries jellies, candies, specialty food products and a range of other items. Shute Pecan also operates a large online business offering different packages of nuts and candies.

Presented annually by the BCA and CCAA, the awards recognize businesses of merit based on a variety of civic endeavors, business success and community involvement.

A total of 46 Alabama small businesses were named as finalists. All of the award finalists will be honored at The BCA/CCAA Partnership annual meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Birmingham. Three winners (Gold, Silver and Bronze) will be awarded in four categories: Emerging Business (in operation less than five years); 1-10 Employees; 11-50 Employees; and 51-100 Employees.