Four local students named AMEA 2021 scholarship winners

Four seniors from Dothan schools are among 40 across Alabama to receive scholarships this year from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and its 11 members through the 2021 AMEA Scholarship Program.
Leah Kathryn Dorsey and Samantha Lee Turnham from Providence Christian School, Carrie Elaine Smith from Dothan High School, and Henry Jennings Walworth from Houston Academy will each be receiving $2,500 from AMEA.
Since 1992, AMEA and its members have provided over $2.5 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA Members.
To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA member city electric utility and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.