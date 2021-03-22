 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four local students named AMEA 2021 scholarship winners
0 comments
top story

Four local students named AMEA 2021 scholarship winners

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AMEA Logo

AMEA logo

 Submitted

Four seniors from Dothan schools are among 40 across Alabama to receive scholarships this year from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) and its 11 members through the 2021 AMEA Scholarship Program. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Leah Kathryn Dorsey and Samantha Lee Turnham from Providence Christian School, Carrie Elaine Smith from Dothan High School, and Henry Jennings Walworth from Houston Academy will each be receiving $2,500 from AMEA.

Since 1992, AMEA and its members have provided over $2.5 million in scholarships to the graduating high school seniors who receive their electric service from AMEA Members.

To be eligible for the AMEA scholarships, a student’s family must receive electric service from an AMEA member city electric utility and the student must attend an Alabama college/university or vocational school.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods
Local News

New Dothan code enforcement division poised to enhance blighted neighborhoods

  • Updated

“The fact is that we have a large number of blighted, unsafe properties in the inner-city area in particular and we need to be proactive in addressing those issues,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said during Tuesday’s meeting, in which city commissioners authorized the demolition and removal of eight abandoned houses in some of Dothan’s urban areas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert