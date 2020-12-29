Four men arrested for jumping man, taking jacket at Dothan gas station

Four men were arrested over the weekend for attacking a man at a Dothan gas station and stealing his jacket.

Cordaryl Rausean Sewell, 28; Tre Shaquille Salter, 27; Devontrey Stephon Johnson, 26; and Travis Brantley, 24, are being charged with first-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Sgt. David Saxon said it seems the four man planned to jump the victim in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station. One of the perpetrators distracted the victim, while the other three attacked him from behind.

“It looks like all four were involved in a fight with the victim. They forcibly took the victim’s jacket he was wearing during the fight…” Saxon said.

All suspects’ bonds have been set at $30,000 each.

